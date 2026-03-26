9 dead, 30 injured in bus-truck collision in MP’s Chhindwara: Police

At least nine people were killed and around 30 others were injured after a bus overturned following a collision with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday, police said. Collector Harendra Narayan said the accident took place around 6:30 pm on Thursday in the Umranala area.

Collector Harendra Narayan said the accident took place around 6:30 pm on Thursday in the Umranala area.

The bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, overturned while returning from Sausar to Umranala.

According to the police, the passengers had attended a conference for beneficiaries of various government schemes in Sausar earlier in the day. Chief minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event.