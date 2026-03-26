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    9 dead, 30 injured in bus-truck collision in MP’s Chhindwara: Police

    Bus carrying 40+ passengers overturned after truck collision in MP’s Chhindwara; victims were returning from govt scheme event attended by CM Mohan Yadav.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 9:26 PM IST
    By Monika Pandey, Bhopal
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    At least nine people were killed and around 30 others were injured after a bus overturned following a collision with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday, police said.

    Collector Harendra Narayan said the accident took place around 6:30 pm on Thursday in the Umranala area.
    Collector Harendra Narayan said the accident took place around 6:30 pm on Thursday in the Umranala area.

    Collector Harendra Narayan said the accident took place around 6:30 pm on Thursday in the Umranala area.

    The bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, overturned while returning from Sausar to Umranala.

    According to the police, the passengers had attended a conference for beneficiaries of various government schemes in Sausar earlier in the day. Chief minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event.

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    News/India News/9 Dead, 30 Injured In Bus-truck Collision In MP’s Chhindwara: Police
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