9 die in minibus accident in J&K's Poonch, L-G announces 5 lakh as ex gratia

At least nine people died and many got injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday morning. The injured were rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, reported ANI quoting the tehsildar. The rescue operation is currently underway.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced ₹5 lakh as ex gratia for the next of kin of deceased. Sinha said that the police and civil authorities have been given direction to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

“Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” Sinha tweeted.

J&K People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock over the accident and extended condolences to teh grieving families.

“Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch. Deepest condolences to the grieving families & prayers for the injured," she said in a tweet.

(More details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON