9-year-old Covid-19 patient molested in a hospital, accused held

The girl told her parents about the attack and the matter reached to the police following which the accused was arrested.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:14 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The accused has been arrested.
The accused has been arrested. (HT File Photo )
         

A 44-year-old sweeper of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old patient of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused and booked him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

“As per the complaint, the accused, Kankhaiya Nishad, used to stalk the minor in the hospital. On Thursday, when the minor went to brush her teeth the accused molested her in the bathroom,” Ajay Yadav, Raipur’s superintendent of police (SP), said.

Yadav said the girl was admitted to the private hospital and was to be discharged on Thursday evening.

The girl told her parents about the attack and the matter reached to the police. “As soon as the issue reached the police, we booked him under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO act and later he was arrested,” Yadav said.

In another incident related to a Covid-19 patient, a 40-year-old man was found dead in a toilet at a Covid care centre in Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday. The centre, set up at a school in Janjgir town of the district, is located 250km away from the state capital of Raipur.

The man from Jamgahan village in Dabhra development block of the district had recently returned from Gujarat, a police official said.

