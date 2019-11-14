e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

90 women workers in Odisha prawn processing plant fall ill after chlorine gas leak

Senior district officials, who rushed to the plant run by Falcon Marine Exports at Panpana area under Khantapada police station soon after the incident, said no casualties have been reported so far and all of the workers are out of danger.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 07:51 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Around 90 women workers, many of whom were minors, fell ill after inhaling chlorine gas which had reportedly leaked from one of the units of a leading prawn processing plant in the coastal Balasore district of Odisha.
Around 90 women workers, many of whom were minors, fell ill after inhaling chlorine gas which had reportedly leaked from one of the units of a leading prawn processing plant in the coastal Balasore district of Odisha.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Around 90 women workers, many of whom were minors, fell ill after inhaling chlorine gas which had reportedly leaked from one of the units of a leading prawn processing plant in the coastal Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

Senior district officials, who rushed to the plant run by Falcon Marine Exports at Panpana area under Khantapada police station soon after the incident, said no casualties have been reported so far and all of the workers are out of danger.

“Many of them complained of a problem in breathing and irritation in eyes for the first few hours after inhaling the gas. They suffered from minor asphyxia,” said Balasore’s district collector K Sudarshan Chakravorty.

“They were initially admitted to a local hospital, but later transferred to the Balasore district headquarters hospital. All of them are stable now and quite a few have been discharged,” Chakravorty said.

The state’s labour minister Sushant Singh said the labour commissioner will investigate the incident and also find out whether children were working in the factory.

“We will ensure stern action against those responsible for the accident,” the minister said.

The collector said they are yet to ascertain how the leak happened.

Seven officials of Falcon Marine Exports, owned by leading industrialist Tara Ranjan Patnaik, have been detained by police for interrogation. The plant has been sealed and a case of negligence was lodged against the plant authorities.

Patnaik is a cousin of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Congress’ Odisha unit chief Niranjan Patnaik.

Officials said the women workers felt a foul smell at about 9pm on Wednesday while they were descaling the prawns.

“The employees, all contractual, were working in the second shift when they started feeling a burning sensation in their eyes and their throats were choking. Many of them fell unconscious,” said inspector general of police (eastern range) Diptesh Patnaik.

Three fire tenders were sent to the factory to pour water on the affected area and bring the situation under control.

The state’s director general of police BK Sharma said a forensic team from Bhubaneswar has been sent to the factory for assessing the cause of the leak. The district collector said an inquiry will be conducted on how the plant was employing minors.

The factory at Balasore was set up three years ago and employs more than 3000 people. Falcon Marine Exports is the largest Indian exporter of frozen and fresh shrimps with an annual turnover of Rs 1500 crore.

In 2010, Falcon’s owner Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested as a Congress-backed independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha.

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News