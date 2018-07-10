92 witnesses in Mandsaur gang-rape charge sheet

The Mandsaur police on Tuesday filed a 350 page charge sheet against the two accused in the gang-rape-cum-attempt-to-murder case of a minor school girl.

The charge-sheet names 92 witnesses and lists over 100 pieces of evidence against the two accused. The accused Irfan (20) and Asif (24), residents of Madarpura in Mandsaur town, allegedly slit the girl’s throat and inserted an object in her private parts before leaving her believing she was dead on June 26.

The two were arrested within a few days of committing the crime.

The crime has rocked the state leading to shutdown in Mandsaur for a day and the opposition Congress accusing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government of failing to improve law and order.

The accused face charges under sections of 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping), 376 (2) (causes grievous bodily harm during rape), 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Assistant district prosecution officer at Mandsaur Nitesh Krishnan said, “The court will look into the charge-sheet now. Since the matter is sub-judice now we cannot comment much on it.” As per police sources, the evidence include forensic examination reports and CCTV footage.

The accused Irfan and Asif were not taken to the court given security concern as during their arrest enraged local people wanted to teach them a lesson. Their appearance in the court was ensured through a video-conferencing from the jail.