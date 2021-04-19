A 3rd of all new infections reported from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh

A third of all new cases of Covid-19 reported across India on Sunday came from just two states – Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh – both of which broke all previous single-day case records as the outbreak continued to soar in the country’s most populous regions.

Sunday is also now the seventh day in a row that India has set a new record for the most new cases in a day, which has now pushed the total number of active cases in the country to nearly 2 million. As of Sunday night, there are 1,930,206 active Covid-19 cases across the country, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

A total of 68,631 new infections were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, while 30,566 new cases were recorded in UP, the highest and second highest in the country for the day, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard. Together, they accounted for 36% of the 275,482 new cases across India, also a nationwide record.

On Sunday, 17 states and Union territories across the country set new daily case records, a statistic that highlights the geographical spread of the second wave of India’s Covid-19 outbreak. Key among them were Delhi (25,462 cases on Sunday), Karnataka (19,067 new cases), Kerala (18,257 daily infections), Madhya Pradesh (12,248) cases, Tamil Nadu (10,723), Rajasthan (10,514) and Gujarat (10,340).

The 10 worst affected states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan that have together reported 79% of the new infections recorded in the country on Sunday.

The daily average of 218,935 cases registered over the last week is also a record, and is more than twice what was seen during the worst of the first wave in the country – the seven-day average of daily cases peaked at 93,617 for the week ending September 16, 2020. Just last week, this number was 133,918 – this means that the outbreak in the country is currently expanding by 63% every week.