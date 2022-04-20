‘A demolition of India’s constitutional values': Rahul Gandhi on bulldozing of houses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘bulldozer policy’ as a ‘demolition of India’s constitutional values’, even as Wednesday’s demolition drive in northwest Delhi was halted after a Supreme Court-ordered status quo. “This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is a state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” Gandhi posted on Twitter.

An image which accompanied the post showed a bulldozer hurtling towards the Constitution of India.

Gandhi had targeted the BJP’s bulldozer policy in a tweet earlier today as well. “8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modiji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and witch on the power plants!” the Congress MP tweeted.

The 51-year-old leader’s tweet comes amid growing opposition to the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, as well as the practice of razing properties of ‘criminal elements’ in the party-ruled states. As communal clashes broke out across multiple states recently, properties of riots accused were razed in states with BJP governments. Several BJP chief ministers have taken ‘inspiration’ from fellow party leader and Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, who is known for ordering such demolitions.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), which carried out the anti-encroachment exercise in Jahangirpuri, is run by the BJP as well. The NDMC’s action came after the area witnessed communal violence last Saturday as a Hanuman Jayanti procession marched through; the civic body, however, described the activity as a ‘routine exercise’.

The demolition drive did not halt immediately after the Supreme Court’s order as NDMC officials were yet to receive a notice in this regard. The exercise ended more than an hour after status quo was ordered after a copy was finally delivered to officials. The top court will take up the matter tomorrow.

