'A flight to remember': Dayanidhi Maran honoured to be flown by Rajiv Rudy

DMK's Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran boarded a flight from Delhi to Chennai on Tuesday, which turned a memorable one, as described by the politician on Twitter. The reason? His pilot was none other than his parliamentary colleague and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Maran described the chance meetign with the fellow MP on Twitter in a thread titled "A Flight to Remember."

Maran said he boarded the IndiGo flight 6E864 after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. "'So you are traveling in this flight as well!' said a person dressed in the Captain’s uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be," the DMK MP said in his initial tweet.

"He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask. “So you don’t recognize me!” he exclaimed. I realized then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of parliament and former Union Minister- my very good friend Thiru @RajivPratapRudy!" Maran said in another tweet.

The politician said he was amazed to see Rudy's transformation "from a politician to a pilot" who he met just two hours ago at the committee's meeting.

"I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague," added Maran.

Rudy, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar who had defeated RJD president Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi in 2014 general elections, was given independent charge of skill development ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was later dropped in a cabinet reshuffle.

He was appointed BJP national spokesperson in 2018.