‘A game changer’: Amit Shah praises PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharamam for stimulus package

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:51 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday the announcements in the economic stimulus package made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman “will go a long way in realising the idea” of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package would focus on MGNREGA, healthcare and education, businesses, de-criminalisation of the companies act, ease of doing business, public sector undertakings, and resources related to state government.

She also gave details on the Rs 20 lakh crore package breaking up the funds issued to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said the announcements will “a game changer”.

“Today’s announcements by Modi govt will go a long way in realising the idea of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. These steps will prove to be a game changer for health, education & business sectors, which will provide employment to crores of poor. I thank PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman,” Amit Shah tweeted.

The Union home minister also said the Centre’s decision to allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will boost the rural economy and infrastructure.

The government had allocated Rs 61,500 crore for MGNREGS, and the Rs 40,000 crore allocation will be over and above this budget estimate (BE), Nirmala Sitharaman said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

“The additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crores under MGNREGS by Modi government will not only help in generating employment for the poor and migrant workers but will also help create durable livelihood assets, which will greatly boost our rural economy and infrastructure,” he said.

The announcements regarding the health sector will help India get ready for any crisis in the future.

“While Prime Minister @NarendraModi’s leadership in handling Covid-19 has outshined several developed nations, he has resolved to prepare India for any such pandemic in the future, by strengthening and revamping India’s health sector,” he posted.

“Modi government has decided to increase India’s health expenditure to create Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in every district, strengthening lab network & surveillance and encouraging research. I am sure this foresight will take India way ahead in the medical sector,” he added.

The government’s decisions on the ease of doing business will fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of self-reliant India, Shah said.

“Decision on reimagining the Public Sector Enterprise Policy, focus on further improving Ease of Doing business through IBC related measures, decriminalisation provisions in the Companies Act reflects PM @NarendraModi’s futuristic vision & commitment towards a self-reliant India,” Shah said.

Modi govt has decided to increase borrowing limit of States, which will give them extra resource of ₹4.28 lakh cr. The centre had previously given: •₹46,038cr through devolution of taxes in April •Revenue Deficit Grants of ₹12,390 cr •SDRF funds to the tune of ₹11,000 cr,” he added.