'A glowing tribute': Arunachal military camp named after Gen Bipin Rawat. Video

Published on Sep 10, 2022 04:48 PM IST

During the ceremony, a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd).

Arunachal military camp named after Gen Bipin Rawat
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Indian Army's Kibithu military base camp in Arunachal Pradesh has been named after the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) - General Bipin Rawat. The event on Saturday to rename the military station was held in order to honour General Rawat, who had commanded his unit 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at this camp as a Colonel, reported news agency ANI.

During the ceremony, a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd). Along with this, a 22-km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was also dedicated as ‘General Bipin Rawat Marg’ by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Army officials further told ANI that a “majestic life-size mural of the General was also unveiled followed by an address by the governor”. The event was attended by state's governor, Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd), Pema Khandu, senior military and civilian dignitaries along with daughters of the late CDS Rawat.

"In a glowing tribute to the courage, valour and patriotism of First Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, happy to have dedicated the 22 Km-road stretch from Walong to Kibithu as Gen Bipin Rawat Marg, today, (sic)," the chief minister wrote in a tweet as he also shared some pictures.

Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in the eastern most part of India and is considered an important location from the military perspective.

On December 8, 2021, General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel. The officials were on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when the incident took place.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

arunachal pradesh general bipin rawat
