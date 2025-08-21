'A lion is always a lion': Vijay says TVK will script political history in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

Referring to the DMK's maiden victory in 1967 and the memorable win of the AIADMK under M G Ramachandran a decade later, Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday said that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party will script a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's political history. Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay addresses the gathering during the party's conference 'Maanadu', in Madurai on Thursday.(ANI)

"TVK's politics is real, emotional, for the betterment of people; and only for doing good to them," the actor said while addressing a mammoth crowd at the party's second conference at Madurai's Parapathi, according to PTI.

"This is our second conference themed 'history of voters returns'. As in the 1967 and 1977 elections, Tamil Nadu politics will see major political change in 2026. Such a spectacular history will repeat," he added.

In his address, the actor-politician also ruled out an electoral alliance with any party and said next year's Assembly poll will be a straight contest between his TVK and the DMK.

Vijay also announced that he would contest the assembly polls from Madurai East.

In his Thursday speech, Vijay cautioned his political rivals not to underestimate his party and added that the TVK will prove them wrong through its achievements.

"Don't underestimate us, the people who throng our conference will not only vote but also render a blow to the anti-people government... A lion is always a lion - the king of the jungle - though there are so many animals like jackals in the forest," he said and added that this description was a clear declaration, according to PTI.

He criticised the ruling DMK, alleging it of having a tacit understanding with the BJP while pretending to oppose it.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin goes to Delhi and holds a secret meeting. Stalin uncle, what uncle, it is very wrong uncle. How can we remain silent?" the actor was quoted as saying by the news agency.