A long war ahead but we’ll win it, says Modi

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:55 IST

Categorically stating that the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will be “long”, and akin to a war situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India has been proactive and “comprehensive” in its approach to fighting the outbreak, even as he encouraged citizens to take a series of measures to secure themselves and help the vulnerable.

In an address to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) workers on the 40th foundation day of the party, the PM made five specific appeals to the cadre — to provide rations to the poor; wear and distribute face covers; organise letters of gratitude to frontline workers; get people to download the government’s Aarogya Setu App, which is both an information and tracking tool; and encourage citizens to donate to the PM-Cares fund.

The PM said that India’s efforts to battle the pandemic set an example and was appreciated globally, including by leaders with whom he spoke. “India is among those countries which took the threat of the coronavirus seriously and began a comprehensive battle against it when there was time, even though so little was known about the disease. It took several decisions and we implemented it based on expert advice.” The remarks come in the wake of the Opposition, particularly the Congress, alleging that the government’s response was delayed.

Questioning the pace of testing in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on April 4: “India is simply not testing enough to fight the Covid19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn’t going to solve the problem.”

Outlining the measures taken by his government on Monday, Modi said the Centre introduced thermal screening for international passengers, evacuated Indian citizens who were stuck abroad, took the “difficult decision” of stopping all global flights to India, and prepared the medical infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

“The support of state governments has also ensured the effectiveness of these decision,” said the PM. The remark was seen as a signal of political outreach to other parties. The PM has held two video conferences with chief ministers and on Sunday, he called up top Opposition leaders to brief them on efforts being made to battle the outbreak. “India has worked comprehensively and rapidly,” he said on Monday.

Modi also praised citizens for their sense of discipline, service and maturity during the ongoing lockdown, and referred to people switching off lights — and lighting candles and lamps — on Sunday night. “We saw the collective power of 1.3 billion people... it has prepared citizens for a long battle. I say this after careful consideration — this is a long battle, we can’t get tired, we can’t get defeated.” There was only one resolve, the PM emphasised — of defeating the pandemic.

Turning specifically to the BJP workers, the PM said that he had five specific appeals. One was to provide rations to the needy. “Millions of BJP workers are engaged in providing ration. I want you to make this a major campaign. Bind all social organisations in one framework. And ensure not a single poor person is hungry.” He emphasised that while doing this, workers must cover their faces — and to make it a habit. His second appeal to workers was to produce such face covers and gift them to five to seven people each.

The PM’s third appeal to workers was to go to 40 homes in their polling booths, and prepare and get five sets of letters of gratitude. These letters — meant for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff; police personnel; sanitation staff; government staff engaged in essential work; and bank and postal staff personnel — should then be distributed to the concerned individuals for whom it was meant within the area.

His fourth appeal to workers was to get 40 people each to install the Aarogya Setu app and fill their details. This would give them relevant health information and also help them keep track of interactions with positive Covid-19 cases, he said. And finally, the PM asked workers to contribute themselves, and get 40 individuals to contribute to the PM-Cares fund. “During wars, women used to give their jewellery; even the poor used to give their meagre savings. Think of this situation as a war. It needs the same spirit of donation.”