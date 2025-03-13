Saharanpur, In a quiet village on the western border of Uttar Pradesh, a centuries-old tradition has stood unshaken Holika Dahan has never been performed here. A UP village where Holika Dahan has been absent for centuries

The reason? The villagers believe that Lord Shiva himself resides in the ancient temple at the heart of the village and even roams within its boundaries. Lighting the Holika fire, they fear, would heat the ground and scorch the feet of the deity.

This belief has been passed down for generations, shaping a unique cultural and religious practice that continues to this day.

"Our ancestors upheld this tradition with unwavering faith, and we will continue to follow in their footsteps," says Gram Pradhan Aadesh Kumar, reinforcing the deep-rooted devotion of the villagers.

Located 50 km from Saharanpur city, the village of Barsi in the Nanota region is home to a remarkable Mahabharata-era temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to local legends, this temple was built overnight by Duryodhana during the Great War. When Bheema, one of the Pandavas, saw it the next morning, he struck its main entrance with his mace, turning it westward. This makes it the only Shiva temple in the country facing west.

Inside the temple, a naturally manifested Shivling has drawn thousands of devotees each year, especially during Mahashivratri and other religious occasions.

Legends further narrate that during the Mahabharata war, Lord Krishna passed through this village on his way to Kurukshetra. Mesmerised by its beauty, he is said to have compared it to Brij, the sacred land of Lord Krishna's own childhood. Since then, the village has been known as Barsi.

The belief that Lord Shiva still roams this village has led to a deeply held conviction among its people Holika Dahan, the ritual burning of Holika, could cause harm to the deity.

Unlike other villages where the bonfire symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is an essential part of Holi festivities, Barsi has willingly given up this custom.

Instead, residents travel to nearby villages to participate in Holika Dahan while celebrating the festival of colours with devotion and joy in their own village.

"No one here wishes to risk Lord Shiva's presence being disturbed," says Ravi Saini, a resident of the village. "This tradition has been followed for 5,000 years, and it will continue for generations to come."

Despite its small population of just 1,700, Barsi has earned recognition for its unique customs. The village temple is not only a spiritual centre for the locals but also attracts devotees from across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The temple's priest Narendra Giri said, "Thousands of pilgrims visit during Mahashivratri, offering milk, water, and Bel leaves to the Shivling. Newlywed couples seek Lord Shiva's blessings, offering traditional prasad, including ber , pumpkins and jaggery."

Even as times change and generations pass, the people of Barsi remain steadfast in their belief.

"Our devotion to Lord Shiva is absolute," reiterates village head Aadesh Kumar. "It was this faith that led our ancestors to renounce Holika Dahan, and this tradition will remain unbroken."

