A week after rape attempt, 14-yr-old girl dies in Shillong hospital

A 14-year-old girl who was bludgeoned with a shovel while resisting a rape attempt succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Shillong on Monday night. The incident had occurred over a week ago.

The victim passed away around 9 pm on Monday, confirmed East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (city) Stephan Rynjah. Murder charges will now be added to the case already filed against the accused -- Jansing Rani -- under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

“He will be punished for his crime as per the law, and we will see to it,” Rynjah told HT. However, as Rani was found to be unwell, the court has directed that he be treated at the Shillong Civil Hospital before being handed over to the police.

A cousin said the girl was accosted by the accused on July 3, while she was on her way to a nearby river to wash clothes. “He tied her feet. But when she continued to struggle despite her bonds, he hit her on the head with a shovel,” she added.

The victim’s screams drew the attention of other villagers, who rushed to the scene only to find her lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the Ganesh Das Maternity and Children Hospital in Shillong, which – in turn – referred her to the Woodland Hospital for better treatment.

The victim was still hospitalised when she narrated her ordeal to the village elders on July 5. They nabbed the accused on the basis of her statement and handed him over to the police.

The victim’s cousin sought exemplary punishment for the accused. “It is not just about my cousin’s plight but that of other victims as well. It seems as if there is no safety, be it in urban or rural areas,” she said. “We want Jansing Rani to get the most severe punishment. We will not allow him to come out on bail.”