How Aaditya Thackeray, Congress reacted after Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar killed on Facebook live

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday night slammed the Ekanth Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the killing of Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, saying that the state is seeing “lawlessness like never before”. Mauris Noronha (left) with Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on a Facebook live on Thursday in which the Sena leader was shot by Noronha.

“Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law and order situation fail, as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does the fear of the law exist? Administration has fully crumbled to being absent,” Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, the son of an ex-MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead by Mauris Noronha - popularly known as Mauris bhai - over a personal dispute in the Dahisar area in Mumbai on Thursday. The incident occurred just shortly after the duo hosted a Facebook live celebrating the end of the enmity and their coming together for the cause of the development of the area - the IC colony of Mumbai, in the suburb of Borivali.

Noronha allegedly fired three bullets at Abhishek Ghosalkar, and then later killed himself, reports claimed. Reportedly, Abhishek Ghosalkar was alive when the police reached the spot. The Sena (UBT) leader was rushed to the Karuna hospital in Borivali, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Mumbai Police has registered two separate cases in the firing incident - one FIR for Ghosalkar's murder and another ADR (Accidental Death Report) over Mauris Noronha killing himself.

The incident took place days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader inside a police station at Ulhasnagar, raising questions over Maharashtra's law and order situation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the ruling Maharashtra government. “Absolutely heartbroken and have no words to express the sadness I feel for the blatant disregard for law and order in Mumbai. Shame on the illegitimate government , how many more bali(s) would satisfy your hunger for power? Maharashtra neither will forgive, nor forget,” she wrote on X.

Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut also hit out at the state government and demanded deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation over the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the law and order situation in Maharashtra saying that it has collapsed.

“What is happening in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead with three bullets during Facebook Live in Dahisar, Mumbai. Abhishek is the son of Shiv Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar who was an MLA. Just two days ago, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired 4 bullets at Eknath Shinde Sena city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. The law and order situation of this triple-engine government of Eknath Shinde - Devendra Fadnavis - Ajit Pawar has collapsed,” she said.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV questioned: “If this is not ‘Jungleraj’, then what is?”