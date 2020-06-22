e-paper
Aaditya Thackeray opposes mining near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:09 IST
Naresh Kamath
Mumbai: Maharashtra minister for environment and tourism has opposed the Central government’s proposal to conduct coal mining at a site near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the state’s Chandrapur district.

Aaditya Thackeray has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar, urging him to withdraw the proposal forthwith while flagging concern that allowing mining activities at the proposed site would cause devastation to TATR.

“We’re aware that such a move will spell ecological disaster in TATR. Then, what’s the point in spending our time and resources on such a project?” he asked.

Bander coal block, located close to TATR, is one of the 41 mining sites in the country for which the Centre has invited bids for an auction.

Thackeray said similar auctions were cancelled twice in the past in 1999 and 2001.

He cited that then MoEFCC Jairam Ramesh had ordered a survey and had concluded 10 years ago that the site was not suitable for mining activities.

Thackeray also requested Javadekar to conduct a fresh survey for the Bander coal block site.

