Aaditya Thackeray's appeal to Sena workers on flood: 'Whatever the political situation is'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday appealed to his party leaders and workers to provide “whatever help possible to the flood-affected areas irrespective of the current political situation". Stating that the common people are hopeful, Thackeray said this is the time to justify "people's faith in us".

"Yuvasainiks, irrespective of the current political situation, reach out whatever help you can to the flood affected areas, do the relief work...all the common people are still looking up to us with hope... this is the time to justify the people's faith," he wrote on Twitter.

युवासैनिकांनो!

आताच्या राजकीय परिस्थितीकडे लक्ष न देता, जिथे जिथे पूर परिस्थिती निर्माण झाली आहे अशा भागात शक्य असेल ती मदत पोहोचवा, मदत कार्य करा... सर्व सामान्य जनता अजूनही आपल्याकडेच आशेने पाहत आहे... जनतेचा विश्वास सार्थ ठरविण्याची "हीच ती वेळ". — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 16, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an ‘orange alert’ for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts - with major rivers Vaitarna and Tansa flowing above the danger mark, and a ‘yellow alert’ was issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Maharashtra has been witnessing incessant rainfall since over a week leading to massive waterlogging. According to Maharashtra Disaster Management officials, a total of 14 NDRF teams and six SDRFs have been deployed due to the continuous rainfall. Over 99 people have died in rain-related incidents so far.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir have also been witnessing incessant rainfall causing a flood-like situation. The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a red alert in the low-lying coastal areas of the state as the water level in the Chenab river has increased due to heavy rains in the Doda district.