Maharashtra rain: Orange alert for Pune, Palghar; major rivers above danger mark

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for Friday, with major rivers Vaitarna and Tansa flowing above the danger mark. Meawhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

"The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," ANI quoted Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector, as saying.

On Thursday, Tansa Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, started overflowing at 8.50 pm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm.

55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today

Now two lakes, including Modak Sagar lake reservoir, are now overflowing at full capacity amid continuous heavy rain in the catchment area.

“Moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely,” IMD's regional centre in Mumbai said in a morning update.

According to Maharashtra Disaster Management officials, a total of 14 NDRF teams and six SDRF have been deployed due to the continued rainfall. The death toll has reached 99 after four people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat and Telangana have also been witnessing incessant rainfall causing flood-like situation. Telangana government directed that people living in low-lying areas should be identified and shifted to special camps. Many areas in Gujarat's Navsari district went under knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people, according to PTI report. There is no immediate respite in sight as the MeT department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" on Friday at several places across Gujara.

