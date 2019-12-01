e-paper
AAI recommends Centre to privatise 6 airports including Amritsar, Varanasi: Report

In February this year, in the first round of airport privatisation, the Adani Group bagged contract for all six airports by winning the bids with huge margins.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:49 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
AAI has recommended the Centre to privatise airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recommended the Centre to privatise airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy, a senior government official said.

The recommendation came as the central government has already privatised airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model in February this year. “As six airports have already been privatised in February this year, the AAI in its board meeting on September 5 decided to privatise six more airports: Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy,” a senior government official told PTI.

“Once the board took this decision, the recommendation was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the official added.  The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

In February this year, in the first round of airport privatisation, the Adani Group bagged contract for all six airports by winning the bids with huge margins.

The AAI had chosen the winner on the basis of the “per-passenger fee” offered by the bidders.

On July 3, the Union Cabinet had approved the leasing out of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore airports to Adani Group. The cabinet is yet to approve the leasing out of the other three.

‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Not opposition leader but…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis
Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues orange alert
Never said I’ll come back, but I came in this House: Uddhav’s fresh taunt at Fadnavis
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from December 3: Check new prices here
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
