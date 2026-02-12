AAIB rejects reports claiming ‘intentional act’ behind Air India crash: ‘Speculative'
The central agency said that the investigation into the Air India crash is still in progress and no final conclusions have been reached.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday dismissed as “incorrect and speculative” reports claiming that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash has been finalised.
The central agency said that the investigation into the Air India crash is still in progress and no final conclusions have been reached.
The response from AAIB, which is under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, comes a day after Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, denied any technical fault in the aircraft's fuel switches and suggested an “intentional act” behind turning off the fuel switches of the Air India Flight 171.
The Italian report, citing sources in western aviation agencies, said that the probe into the crash is heading towards its completion and that the plane crashed because one of the pilots turned off the two fuel switches.
The AAIB clarified that the claim that the probe into the crash has been finalised are incorrect and speculative. “The investigation is still in progress. No final conclusions have been reached,” it added.
Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people — 241 of the 242 on board — when the aircraft plummeted onto a medical student hostel 32 seconds after losing thrust from both engines.
The investigation body referred to its preliminary report on the crash, saying, “The Final Investigation Report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms.”
In its preliminary 15-page report, published a month after the crash, the AAIB provided the details the final moments of the crash, without providing the cause behind the simultaneous dual-engine failure.
The report said that the fuel cutoff switches was shifted from the 'RUN' position to the 'CUTOFF' position almost simultaneously, within a second of each other. According to the report, one pilot was heard asking the other on the cockpit voice recording, “Why did you cut off?” The other pilot responded, “I did not do so. "
However, the mystery remains of what led to the two engines losing fuel simultaneously.
What did the Italian report said on AI crash probe?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: ""Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema."" He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More