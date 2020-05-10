AAP MLA, aide held in 52-year-old doctor’s suicide case

india

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Prakash Jarwal and his aide, Kapil Nagar, were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case of alleged extortion and abetment to suicide of a 52-year-old doctor last month. A Delhi court had issued non-bailable warrants against the two on Friday.

“After questioning, Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar have been arrested in the case,” said deputy police commissioner (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

A case was registered against the two after the doctor’s son blamed them for his father’s death on April 18. The doctor also supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board. The family had accused Jarwal of extortion, an allegation denied by the MLA.

A police officer said notices were sent to Jarwal and Nagar to join the investigation. But they never turned up. Jarwal’s lawyer Mohammad Irshaad had applied for an anticipatory bail. Later he said his client was arrested when he went for routine questioning. “We will move court for a regular bail on Monday,” he said.