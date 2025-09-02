Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra flees from police custody in Karnal: Reports

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra on Tuesday allegedly escaped police custody after being arrested earlier today, sources said. A confirmation from the Punjab police is still awaited. Police team for the arrest of Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra in Haryana's Karnal.(HT Photo)

Sources said that before the arrest, Pathanmajra had reportedly taken shelter at the residence of his relative Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), in Dabri village.

However, as soon as the police entered, the legislator had already fled by climbing up the wall of the house and later, with the help of locals, probably his relatives.

What are the charges against AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her.

After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab."

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in Patiala amid apprehensions of Pathanmajra’s supporters organising a protest or dharna in MLA’s support outside the SSP office.