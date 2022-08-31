AAP says Gujarat leader 'attacked by BJP goons', Kejriwal asks CM to act

Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in a late-night tweet to punish the accused after a key Gujarat leader was “attacked by the BJP goons,” according to the Aam Aadmi Party. In a late-night tweet, the AAP chief shared photographs of Manoj Sorathiya, state general secretary, AAP, Gujarat, who had suffered a head injury.

The photographs were originally put up by chief media coordinator of the AAP, Vikas Yogi, in a tweet that read: “BJP goons made an attempt on the life of Manoj Sorathiya.” The photos showed the leader, who was bleeding, being helped by people around him.

Re-tweeting the post, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi: “It’s not right to target people from the opposition parties like this. Victory and losses - during elections - is common but trying to crush the opposition, this is against the culture of Gujarat and people don’t like this.” “I appeal to the chief minister of Gujarat that the accused should be punished, and everybody should be protected,” his post, roughly translated from Hindi read.

Manoj Sorathiya is the state general secretary of AAP, Gujarat. ((Twitter) )

In another tweet, the AAP said that the leader was attacked in Surat. “Is the BJP so scared of Kejriwal's politics of health and education.”

AAP-BJP Standoff

The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter standoff for weeks now. The Delhi excise policy and another alleged scam in the education sector are some of the flashpoints that have lately emerged.

In the middle of all this, the AAP has been keeping its poll campaign in Gujarat - which goes for state elections in a few months - afloat.

Last week, Kejriwal - along with Manish Sisodia, who is at the centre of AAP vs BJP corruption allegations, visited Gujarat, where the BJP has been ruling for nearly 27 years. The two top AAP leaders made intense allegations of the BJP making intense efforts to topple the government in Delhi by sending offers to Sisodia and other AAP leaders.

Last night, Sisodia too responded on the Surat incident, saying: “The BJP has proven - with the attack on the AAP leader - that they're afraid of the work being done by Kejriwal in the sector of education and health.”

The BJP has not yet reacted to the claims on its official or Gujarat unit handle.

