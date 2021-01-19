AAP's Sanjay Singh receives death threat call, police complaint lodged
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that he has received a death threat and registered a police complaint in this matter.
Sharing the copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle, the AAP leader said that he will not get intimidated by such threats and urged the Delhi police to take action on it.
The police registered a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).
"Around 7 pm on Monday, a complaint was received at the North Avenue police station from Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, regarding threats being given to him over the phone. A non-cognizable report under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," police said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur woman says was not kidnapped, forced to convert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army organises 5-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 10,064, recoveries surpass 10.22 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP high court rejects bail of man arrested for sharing Yogi’s morphed picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines: Fact sheets warn against use in immuno-compromised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise': PM Modi pays tribute to senior oncologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt lifts ban on import of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer Institute founder V Shanta passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka: Health worker, who was administered Covid vaccine, dies of heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox