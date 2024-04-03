'Modi won't spare any corrupt leader, will…': AAP's Sanjay Singh tears into BJP after walking out of jail

Shortly after walking out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government and said the BJP speaking against corruption is akin to Osama bin Laden preaching non-violence. Addressing supporters at the AAP headquarters, Sanjay Singh reiterated the party's stand that Arvind Kejriwal won't resign as the chief minister of Delhi. AAP Sanjay Singh with other leaders at party headquarters following his release from Tihar Jail, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)

“Arvind Kejriwal will not resign, he will continue to work for two crore people of Delhi,” Singh said.

“They ask how would he (Kejriwal) write letters from prison. I have come back after spending six months in jail. It is written in the jail manual that any person can write unlimited letters while in jail. If someone wants to write a government letter, then permission is required from the court,” the senior AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh took sharp jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party for welcoming tainted leaders into the party.

“I feel pity for the workers of the BJP. They got ready in Assam to target Himanta Biswa Sarma over the water scam, and distributed booklets for six months. What happened after that? PM Modi was hugging Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Singh said.

The AAP leader went on to name several leaders facing corruption charges who either joined the BJP or aligned with it, including NCP's Hasan Mushrif and Chhagan Bhujbal, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, and Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal.

“He (Modi) says ‘will not spare any corrupt person, will induct each one of them (into the party)’,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

"I have a slogan for BJP- ‘Jo jitna bada bhrashtachari, woh utna bada padadhikari’ (More the corrupt, higher the position)."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison here since October 13, 2023. He came out at 8.11 pm through the gate number three.