Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool in Operation Sindoor delegation

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee to represent the party in India's delegation that will apprise other nations about Operation Sindoor. The decision came a day after TMC MP Yusuf Pathan withdrew his name from the delegation because the party's leadership wasn't consulted before nominating him. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (L) with Mamata Banerjee.(ANI file photo)

"We’re delighted to share that our chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, has nominated national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism," the party wrote on X today.

"At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage," it added.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju reportedly called Mamata Banerjee to pacify her and seek her suggestion for a representative from the party, sources told HT.

What Mamata Banerjee said on Monday

Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that the TMC was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Banerjee also emphasised that the Centre should not decide the party's nominee for the delegations.

"We were not contacted about this (naming a party representative for the delegation),” Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport.

“Nowadays, the system is that they do not inform the mother party but inform the parliamentary party. But the parliamentary party works for the Parliamentary sessions. They cannot make policy decisions," she added.

Banerjee said that the central government had no right to pick the party's representative.

"It is the choice of the party concerned. If they request me to send someone, we will decide on the name and tell them. It is not that we are boycotting or not going. This (assumption) is wrong,” she added.

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's name was announced as part of a delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, which is set to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to convey India's message.

The BJP had described the TMC's decision to allegedly force Pathan to withdraw from the delegation as unfortunate.

"This is a Government of India delegation and should have been kept above partisan politics. Members of Parliament are representatives of the people as well," BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on X.

With inputs from PTI