Abhishek Singhvi echoes Jairam Ramesh, says ‘demonising Modi wrong’

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:04 IST

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday echoed party colleague Jairam Ramesh’s views that ’demonising’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not help and that ‘acts should be judged issue wise’.

“Always said demonising #Modi wrong. No(t) only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh,” Singhvi tweeted a day after Ramesh had expressed similar views.

Ramesh made the remarks while launching a book, “Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India” written by Kapil Satish Komireddi, a political analyst, reports news agency PTI

“He (Modi) talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognize that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy,” said the Congress leader.

It is time we recognise Modi’s work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over “30 per cent of the electorate”, said Ramesh. The Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 37.4 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Also, if you are going to demonise him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him,” warned the former Union minister, reports PTI. Ramesh, however, clarified that he is not asking anyone to praise or applaud the prime minister, but only wants the political class to at least recognise the traits he has brought to the governance — particularly the “economics of governance”.

Opining that events of the past decade catapulted Modi from a “non-entity in national politics” in the 2009 general elections to someone who won elections back to back, Ramesh said people of the country are not relating “current distress to his presence”.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 11:27 IST