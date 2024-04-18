Abusive language used against Chirag Paswan's mother amid RJD rally; LJP leader reacts

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday reacted to the purported viral video showing derogatory language being used against his mother in a rally held by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. Speaking to news agency ANI, the LJP leader said the incident hurt him. “I am hurt that the leader in front of whom my family and I were abused is my younger brother. Allegations have been levelled against me several times that despite being a part of the NDA, I go soft on Lalu Yadav and his family. I will have a direct contest with them on the political stage but there are a few familial decorums that originated from the times of my father…” Chirag Paswan said. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan(HT_PRINT)

“My father and Lalu Yadav remained friends, so I have such relations with that family. I have always upheld the dignity of those relations. I opposed them politically but never escalated it to the family...I am sad that when my family was being abused, my younger brother was on the stage. For me, Rabri Devi is my mother. I would have given a befitting reply had someone used such language for her or my sisters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya…” the Lok Janshakti Party leader added.

Meanwhile, RJD Jamui Lok Sabha seat candidate Archana Ravidas said that ‘it looked pre-planned.’ "...It looks pre-planned. In the video, only this part was highlighted, but the person who said it could not be seen. Our opposition has done this in a pre-planned manner due to fear of loss and to spoil our image."

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the RJD concerning the viral video. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the RJD is irritated ‘as they are losing the election.’ "They're now abusing people. RJD people abused the mother of Chirag Paswan in the presence of their leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav. Nobody stopped. It has never happened in Bihar. It is unacceptable," he said.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, a voice can be heard making derogatory comments about LJP leader Chirag Paswan and his family. While the man raising the slur is not seen, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can be seen addressing the rally at the time.

(With ANI inputs)