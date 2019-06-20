ACB raids houses of ex-J&K bank chief

Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the houses of former Jammu and Kashmir bank chairman Pervaz Ahmad and his father in Srinagar.

The raids came days after Ahmad was sacked on June 9 for allegedly sanctioning loans worth hundreds of crores of rupees in violation of guidelines. The ACB is probing the irregularities.

Officials said two ACB teams carried out the raids on two houses on Srinagar’s Residency Road and Natipora.

They added the raids were conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities detected during Ahmad’s tenure as bank chief.

The ACB earlier carried out raids on the bank’s corporate headquarters after Ahmad was sacked on June 9.

The ACB last week registered a case against Srinagar’s deputy mayor and businessman, Sheikh Imran, over availing loans in violation of rules from the bank.

Officials said more raids and cases were likely to be registered against some influential people, who have taken loans fraudulently from the bank in connivance with top government and bank officials.

Ahmad said he was open to any investigation after his sacking.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader has been among the politicians, who have called for an impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities.

“Any steps taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed but the administration of the day must guard against playing politics with the bank. It’s called J AND K Bank for a reason. It’s not meant to be a trophy for regionalist politics,” Abdullah tweeted.

Hasnain Masoodi, the Parliament member from Anantnag, called for a result-oriented investigation into the alleged irregularities in bank appointments.

“Ten thousand jobs were advertised while 4,000 people were appointed. Responsibilities should be fixed. And those responsible should be identified and action taken,” he said.

