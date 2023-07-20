Home / India News / Nine dead, 13 injured after multiple cars crash on Ahmedabad's ISKCON flyover

Nine dead, 13 injured after multiple cars crash on Ahmedabad's ISKCON flyover

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 20, 2023 08:01 AM IST

The ‘hit-and-run’ involved a Jaguar, the police added.

At least nine people were killed and 13 injured after an accident involving three vehicles occurred at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, news agency ANI reported. The multiple crash happened at around 1.15 am on Thursday, Gujarat police said.

The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries. (ANI)
The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries. (ANI)

The ‘hit-and-run’ involved a Jaguar, the police added. The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries.

The flyover near ISKCON temple has been temporarily shut following the incident.

Media reports said that an SUV rammed into a dumper from behind leading to chaos on the road. Later, the luxury car - running at over 100kmph - ploughed into a crowd gathered there after the accident between the two vehicles, Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, news agency PTI reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out