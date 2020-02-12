Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

india

Ace fashion designer and environment rights activist Wendell Rodricks, passed away at his home in Goa on Wednesday evening, family members have confirmed.

Rodricks, who made a name for himself in the fashion industry quickly rising up the ranks in India and abroad, was also awarded the Padma Shri.

Rodricks who was ailing for some time, had handed over his designing label to his protege Schulen Fernandes a few years ago. He chose to focus more on his private projects including his museum and writing books. His funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon.

“Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

Wendell was outspoken on several issues, such as the rights for the LGBTQ community. As recently as 2018 had called on leaders of the Catholic church to help the LGBTQ community, their families and friends and bring them closer to the Church.

“I will be the public face of this endeavour to establish a hotline to assist LGBTQ and family, friends who need guidance and support to keep the faith. I was moved to tears when Cardinal Gracias not only gave his total approval and support but also agreed to advise his clergy to be more compassionate and less condemning of the LGBTQ community,” Rodricks had said after meeting Cardinal Oswald Gracias in Mumbai.

Rodricks was among the first Indians to come out openly as gay in the early 2000s.

Rodricks also championed several environmental causes including that in his own village of Colvale where he spent the last few years of his life.

Rodricks, who was on course to launch a museum at his ancestral house, had barely a week ago tweeted images of finishing touches being done on the Moda Goa Museum that was due to be inaugurated. Rodricks has authored several books on fashion with specific focus on the historical fashion including The Green Room, Moda Goa and Poskem a novel based on the lives of ‘Poskem’ or adopted children in Goa who were often adopted by rich aristocratic families only to serve around the household.

