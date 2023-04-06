'Achhe khase azad the': In Cong vs Ghulam Nabi, ‘Rahul Gandhi main reason’ attack

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's memoir Azaad was released on Wednesday in the presence of many politicians including Congress's Anand Sharma, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh. What preceded the book launch was an attack and counterattack between Congress leaders and Ghulam Nabi Azad similar to when Azad left the Congress. In interviews ahead of the book release, Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership which the Congress leaders took head-on. Read | I won’t consider myself an Oppn leader, I will stay neutral: Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul Gandhi is the reason for many exits from the Congress.

As Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the Congress and praised PM Modi's leadership, Congress leaders referred to the fact that Ghulam Nabi Azad has been allowed to stay in his government bungalow in Delhi even after his retirement from Parliament. "Achhe khase Azad the -- don't know what was the compulsion to become a ghulam," Congress's Supriya Shrinate said. Read | Ex-Cong leader calls PM Modi a ‘statesman’, says 'he was...'

Congress's Pawan Khera asked whether Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke even a word on the Adani issue. "When he left the party, he said he became free but after listening to his comments in the past two days, it is clear that he became ghulam," Pawan Khera said. Read | 'Crutches of BJP and Modiji': Digvijaya Singh's message for Ghulam ‘bhaijaan’

Congress MP KC Venugopal said there has been a clear-cut deal with the BJP. "If you want something from BJP, their first condition is to abuse Rahul Gandhi," Venugopal said.

'Rahul Gandhi main reason'

Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul Gandhi is the main reason why he is not in the Congress. He is the reason for many exits of young and old, Ghulam Nabi said. "Once you are in Congress, you are spineless.. you have to get operated," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Citing the example of leaders rallying behind Rahul Gandhi to Surat as he filed his appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I don't mind if anyone goes to Surat along with Rahul Gandhi, but you cannot force the leaders to come. But today, a whip is issued, which should not be done forcing everyone to accompany...," he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said he is 2000 per cent more Congressi than those who run politics on Twitter. But the party does not want people like him; it wants people who are fast on Twitter and can claim that the party will get 500 seats after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I wish Rahul Gandhi would have worked 1/50th of what Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi did, he would have succeeded," the J&K leader said.

'Govt bungalow on threat perception'

Ghulam Nabi Azad said he has been allowed to keep his government bungalow in Delhi because of the home ministry's orders on threat perception. "I was attacked by militants 26 times in Punjab and 16 times in Jammu and Kashmir when I was chief minister," he said adding that he has been giving water, power and other bills including his own security from his pension.

