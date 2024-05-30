Action initiated to revoke suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA

The ministry of external affairs has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act fro revocation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. The MEA already issued a showcase notice to him and gave him 10 days to reply explaining why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled. Action initiated to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA(HT_PRINT)

Prajwal Revanna left India on a diplomatic passport a month ago a day before his name came up in multiple cases of sexual assault. As the Karnataka government formed an SIT to probe into the allegations, Prajwal remained out of the country. The request to revoke his diplomatic passport came from the Karnataka government following which Prajwal is now returning to India.