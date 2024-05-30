 Action initiated to revoke suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Action initiated to revoke suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 30, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Action initiated to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA

The ministry of external affairs has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act fro revocation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. The MEA already issued a showcase notice to him and gave him 10 days to reply explaining why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled. 

Action initiated to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA(HT_PRINT)
Action initiated to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA(HT_PRINT)

Prajwal Revanna left India on a diplomatic passport a month ago a day before his name came up in multiple cases of sexual assault. As the Karnataka government formed an SIT to probe into the allegations, Prajwal remained out of the country. The request to revoke his diplomatic passport came from the Karnataka government following which Prajwal is now returning to India. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Action initiated to revoke suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On