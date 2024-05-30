Kannada TV channel's GFX shows anchor in plane cockpit for Prajwal Revanna Germany flight news. Viral pic

A screengrab from a Kannada news channel's coverage of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, is going viral on social media for its graphics. A Kannada channel's screenscrab shows the anchor in a cockpit. (X)

The on-screen graphics has the news anchor seated inside the cockpit of a plane, seemingly flying from Munich in Germany to Bengaluru.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prajwal Revanna, 33, is expected to return to Bengaluru from Munich in the early hours of Friday, news agency PTI reported. He filed an application for anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

The news channel's viral image sparked quite a few reactions, with many users finding it bizarre.

“Anna went Germany to pickup Prajwal Revanna personally from Munich,” X user Mallikarjuna said.

“Caution: This aircraft flies only in TV. Handled by professionals. Don’t try to imitate,” another user joked.

“Finally Kannada TV Anchor flew Prajwal Revanna to the waiting arms of law enforcement,” user Rajath said.

Police on alert

The police are on the alert to execute the arrest warrant against the Revanna as soon as he lands at the airport in Bengaluru.

“He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 am on Friday,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

On Monday, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video, had said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday for questioning.

Revanna said that his overseas trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka last month for the Lok Sabha election. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics." Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials.