 Kannada TV channel's GFX shows anchor in plane cockpit for Prajwal Revanna Germany flight news. Viral pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kannada TV channel's GFX shows anchor in plane cockpit for Prajwal Revanna Germany flight news. Viral pic

ByHT Trending Desk
May 30, 2024 12:30 PM IST

Prajwal Revanna, who faces sexual abuse charges, had said a video that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning.

A screengrab from a Kannada news channel's coverage of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, is going viral on social media for its graphics.

A Kannada channel's screenscrab shows the anchor in a cockpit. (X)
A Kannada channel's screenscrab shows the anchor in a cockpit. (X)

The on-screen graphics has the news anchor seated inside the cockpit of a plane, seemingly flying from Munich in Germany to Bengaluru.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prajwal Revanna, 33, is expected to return to Bengaluru from Munich in the early hours of Friday, news agency PTI reported. He filed an application for anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

The news channel's viral image sparked quite a few reactions, with many users finding it bizarre.

“Anna went Germany to pickup Prajwal Revanna personally from Munich,” X user Mallikarjuna said.

“Caution: This aircraft flies only in TV. Handled by professionals. Don’t try to imitate,” another user joked.

“Finally Kannada TV Anchor flew Prajwal Revanna to the waiting arms of law enforcement,” user Rajath said.

Police on alert

The police are on the alert to execute the arrest warrant against the Revanna as soon as he lands at the airport in Bengaluru.

“He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 am on Friday,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

On Monday, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video, had said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday for questioning.

Revanna said that his overseas trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka last month for the Lok Sabha election. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics." Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Kannada TV channel's GFX shows anchor in plane cockpit for Prajwal Revanna Germany flight news. Viral pic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On