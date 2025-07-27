Active monsoon in parts of India till July 30, these states to see heavy rain

Monsoon conditions are likely to be in active phase over central India, along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Saturday. Birbhum: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall, in Birbhum, West Bengal.(PTI)

According to the weather department, there has been a 5% excess rainfall over the country since June 1, with 22% excess over central India; 22% excess over NW India; 25% deficiency over east and northeast India; and 1% excess over South Peninsular India.

IMD said that the western end of the monsoon trough runs south of its normal position and the eastern end runs near its normal position at mean sea level.

The MeT department noted that a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across north Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area by Sunday, it added.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels. An off-shore trough at sea level runs along Gujarat- north Kerala coasts. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower & middle tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation ids lying over south Gujarat in lower tropospheric levels. A western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels,” IMD said in a press release issued on Sunday.

Under the influence of these systems, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on Monday. IMD warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar till July 30; Vidarbha on July 27; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 28, 31 and August 1; Jharkhand till July 31; Odisha on July 31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on July 28-29; East Madhya Pradesh on July 27-28; and Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) likely over the region during next five days,” it added.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on July 27 and 28; very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on July 29; Uttarakhand on July 27-28; West Uttar Pradesh on July 28; and till July 30 in Rajasthan.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir during July 28 to 30; Himachal Pradesh during July 27 to 30; Uttarakhand till August 1; Haryana Chandigarh on July 28 and 29; West Uttar Pradesh during July 27 to 29; East Uttar Pradesh during July 28 to 30; Rajasthan till July 31. Light/moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning likely over Western Himalayan region and some places over the plains during next 7 days, IMD has warned.

“The depression will be moving south of Delhi over Madhya Pradesh. We expect moderate to heavy showers in and around Delhi, UP etc in the next few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather

Over the past 24 hours, extremely heavy rain (≥21 cm) was recorded at isolated places over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka, IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Konkan, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; and heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at isolated places over Haryana, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal, Vidarbha, Goa, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, it added.