Actor Arjun Rampal appears before Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai in connection with a drug case

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:45 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai to appear before the agency in a drug case.

Actor Arjun Rampal had been called by the NCB officers for questioning in connection with the Bollywood drugs case. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades and arrested Gabriella’s brother in the case.

Last month, the Central anti-narcotics agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra and had seized electronics gadgets and some medicine which are restricted under the NDPS Act. He was then questioned for nearly seven hours on November 13.

His partner Demetriades was questioned twice after she was held responsible for the narcotics. NCB involved Rampal and Demetriades in the investigation after they discovered the involvement of Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, said an NCB officer.

Agisilaos was arrested on October 17 from a resort at Lonawala where he was staying with his fiance. NCB officials recovered 0.8 grams of a black-coloured sticky substance purported to be hashish (charas). Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his Khar residence.

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle into late actor Rajput’s death, has till now arrested 28 people, including Bollywood celebrities like comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Previously, top actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by the NCB officials.