Hyderabad The Hyderabad police on Wednesday booked a criminal case against veteran Telugu actor and former Rajya Sabha member Manchu Mohan Babu for allegedly shooting a 35-year-old journalist of a vernacular television channel at his residence at Jalpally village in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of city, the police said. Actor Mohan Babu booked for attacking journalist

According to sub-inspector B Dayakar Reddy of Pahadi Shareef police station, the incident happened on Tuesday night, when the journalist – M Ranjith along with other journalists of other television channels had gone to the residence of Mohan Babu to cover an ongoing dispute between him and his younger son Manchu Manoj.

At around 8.05 pm, Manoj, along with followers barged into the premises of his father’s residence. The channel reporters, too, followed him into the premises. There was an altercation between Manoj and Mohan Babu for some time and the bouncers deployed at the residence pushed Manoj away.

“When the reporters were questioning Mohan Babu about the dispute, he became agitated. He seized the microphone from Ranjith and hit him hard with the steel pipe and metallic logo of the channel on his head, resulting in a heavy bleeding. The bouncers around the veteran actor chased the reporters away,” the SI said, quoting the complaint from the reporter.

The fellow journalists and other locals immediately took Ranjith to Trident Hospital at Shamshabad, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

“The journalist claimed that the attack was unprovoked and requested the police to take appropriate legal action against Mohan Babu,” the SI added.

Based on the complaint, the Pahadishareef police registered a case against Mohan Babu under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS.

Condemning the “attack,” media personnel protested on Wednesday, demanding an apology from Mohan Babu and stringent action against him.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu was admitted to a corporate hospital at Nanakramguda after complaining of injuries following a clash with his son Manoj and his followers.

His elder son Manchu Vishnu, who returned from the US on coming to know about the family dispute, told reporters that his father was in a state of shock and trauma, as he was deeply disturbed with the developments.

“He did not attack the journalist intentionally and it might have happened in a fit of rage. Ours is a decent family that has certain values. We shall speak to the family of the injured journalist and take care of his family,” Vishnu said.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police commissioner P Sudhir Babu served a notice on Mohan Babu and his two sons under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the police at 10.30 am for a “probable breach of peace.”

The commissioner asked them to submit a surety bond for ₹1 lakh each and give an undertaking that they would not resort to any disputes for the next one year. He also ordered the confiscation of two licensed firearms registered under Mohan Babu’s name.

While Manoj came down to the police commissioner and gave an undertaking to that effect besides depositing ₹1 lakh, Mohan Babu and Vishnu moved a lunch motion petition before the state high court, challenging the notices.

Mohan Babu’s legal counsel argued that Manoj had brought bouncers to their residence, causing disturbances, and that private family matters were being unnecessarily publicized in the media. He also pointed out that a request for protection to Mohan Babu was rejected by the police commissioner.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy, who heard the arguments over the petition, stayed the notices issued by the Rachakonda police. It granted Mohan Babu exemption from appearing before the police for inquiry until March 24. He asked the police authorities to monitor the situation until the next hearing.