Adhikari backs banning mobile phones in schools, reintroducing ‘pass-fail’ policy

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has said he favours banning mobile phones in schools and reintroducing the “pass-fail” policy and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in schools, even as the government awaits the report of the syllabus-cum-curriculum committee set up for revamping school education in July after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in West Bengal. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

“We will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and the recommendations of the syllabus-cum-curriculum committee. We need to wait for the committee to submit its report,” he said on Sunday as he hinted at abolishing the no-detention policy.

Adhikari called for introducing the National Service Scheme (NSS), which is meant to develop personality, leadership, and civic responsibility.

Kalyani University professor Debashis Chatterjee, who heads the syllabus committee, has said that lessons on the life and contributions of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP, could be introduced in school books. He added that references to the Singur movement against the acquisition of fertile agricultural land for industrial use could be dropped from the Class 8 history syllabus.

The committee was constituted to review the curriculum in line with the NEP and the latest national curriculum frameworks.

Adhikari called for the need to make the students aware of the history of India and West Bengal. “Earlier there was a lot of stress on physical education in schools. But now we do not see them. We need these activities along with cultural activities such as playing guitar, harmonium and tabla, among others,” he said.

Adhikari said debates, quizes and extempore speeches should be held in schools for at least three days in a year to develop nationalist mentality among students. “Only then can ...cockroaches, bed-bugs, dimagi naxals and tukde tukde gangs be controlled without spraying insecticide,” Adhikari said, referring to Cockroach Janta Party, “Maoist-minded” and alleged secessionist supporters.

Chandan Maiti, general secretary of an association of headmasters and headmistresses in West Bengal, welcomed proposed changes. “The previous government had stopped the state’s share to support NCC in schools and had instead introduced a Jai Hind Vahini.”

Maiti said introducing NSS in all the schools will require huge funds and infrastructure. “Also, the proposal to do away with no-detention policy is a good move.”