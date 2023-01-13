Advise governor not to have conflict with TN govt: Stalin to Prez

New Delhi/Chennai

Leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is in power in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu to submit a memorandum on governor RN Ravi’s conduct in the state assembly, even as Ravi was likely to meet the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

The developments came three days after the Tamil Nadu governor skipped key portions of a speech he read out at the inauguration of the assembly session, and walked out when chief minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against the deviation from the speech drafted by the government.

The Tamil Nadu governor was engaged in a “political ideological conflict” with the state government, and he should be advised against doing so and asked to abide by the state cabinet’s directions on various matters, Stalin wrote to President Murmu in the letter, according to an official statement.

The state government’s statement said that while Stalin informed Murmu that the office of the governor was a “high one” and all accorded due respect to that, the person in the gubernatorial post should be above politics.

“But Governor Ravi is maintaining a politically ideological conflict with the Tamil Nadu government which is completely contradictory to our Constitution,” the statement in Tamil quoted him as saying.

The DMK’s parliamentary party leader TR Baalu said in New Delhi that Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy, who led a delegation, handed over to the President the letter in a sealed cover. On being asked about the governor’s conduct, Baalu said: “We presume some action will be taken.”

The Tamil Nadu governor is likely to meet Murmu, Modi and Shah on Friday, an official in Chennai said, asking not to be named.

Ravi is likely to take a morning flight to Delhi on January 13.