Afghanistan storm into T20 World Cup, make a slice of cricket history

Afghanistan sent a tremor through the ranks of established cricket nations on Tuesday by pulling off a thrilling win over Bangladesh to qualify for their first ever semi-final in an ICC tournament at the T20 World Cup in Kingstown, St Vincent. Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates with teammate Mohammad Ishaq during their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Monday. (AP)

The final Group 1 Super 8 game began with India having qualified as toppers after their 24-run win earlier in the day over Australia, whose slim hopes hinged on a Bangladesh win but not by a substantial margin. In the end, with rain forcing many stoppages, Afghanistan, restricted to a modest total of 115/5, bowled out Bangladesh – their target was 114 in 19 overs under the rain rule (DLS method) – for 105 in 17.5 overs under floodlights.

The result sent Afghanistan into Wednesday’s first semi-final against South Africa in Trinidad with India having already sealed a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup clash against England in Providence, Guyana.

Afghanistan’s talismanic skipper Rashid Khan was the biggest hero as his troubled nation and fans elsewhere erupted in celebration. Rashid’s 19 not out was the second-highest score after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s top-score of 43 and the leg-spinner then captured 4/23 to dazzle with the ball alongside pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26), who was the player-of-the-match.

Bangladesh had to achieve their target in 12.1 overs to edge out their two rivals, but Afghan bowlers picked wickets to prevent that before Naveen-ul-Haq sealed victory with two scalps off successive balls in the 18th over.

In a sense it wasn’t a huge upset by Afghanistan because of their rise in the shortest format and their defeat of Australia earlier in the Super 8s. The squad members and fans in the stadium were overcome with emotion after last man Mustafizur Rahman was trapped leg before.

By the time the last Bangladesh wicket fell, their English head coach Jonathan Trott, who had merrily agreed to the team barber shaving his bald head for a dressing room bonding exercise, was in a tight huddle with the players. Cricket-mad Kabul erupted in celebration of their heroes.

Thousands of Afghan fans were on the streets celebrating. Roohullah Bawari, a sports presenter, had turned a hero too. “It’s because I interview cricketers who they love so much, they want to meet me. Imagine how popular Rashid and his team are here,” Roohullah said over a call from Kabul.

Rohullah, who once bowled to Rashid at an academy now named after the player, presents cricket for Ariana TV, rights holders of the tournament in Afghanistan. “The coverage is free, whether on TV or digital, and there has been huge viewership. We also have an audience among Afghan people in Pakistan and Iran.”

Afghanistan cricket’s rise though has been a turbulent voyage over the decades. Their current squad members have honed their skills and tactical sense playing in T20 leagues across the globe year around with the war-affected country yet to play an international game at home due to security concerns.

Afghanistan made a statement at last year’s ODI World Cup in India when they upset Pakistan. “I’ve experienced what wins and losses meant to our dressing room after facing Pakistan. Uss din maine dressing room main bin peeye sharaabi dekhe (that day I saw players on a high without having had a drink),” Ajay Jadeja, who was Afghanistan’s mentor at that World Cup, told the ‘Caught Behind’ YouTube channel.

“I am delighted for them. When I took over in 2016, Rashid had just started out; they were all raw,” Lalchand Rajput, former Afghanistan coach, said. “To give an example, we had an ODI in Bangladesh where we needed 13 runs to win in the final over and the batters could only think of hitting hard and long. We lost. It was Naveen-ul-Haq’s debut.”

An emotional Naveen said at the post-match presentation: “We have worked so hard. We were dreaming and working for this day. To see it happen is a surreal experience.”

Minutes after the win, Rashid spoke of Afghanistan erupting in joy. Jalalabad, Nangarhar, Khost, Paktiya, everywhere there were fan parks and giant screens. Even where there weren’t, streets were flooded with people rejoicing.

“It’s a big achievement for the people of Afghanistan and our cricket board. Thousands have been on the roads,” said Sayed Naseem Saddat, Afghanistan Cricket Board spokesperson. “People have been coming in big numbers outside the main gate of ACB headquarters in Kabul. Cricket is the greatest source of happiness and pleasure in Afghanistan.”

At last year’s ODI World Cup, Afghanistan were the giant-killers, beating England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They may have some distance to travel in 50-over cricket, but T20 cricket is their format of choice. Wins against Australia and New Zealand in this tournament show that they have arrived.

“Brian Lara was the only person who mentioned Afghanistan would be in the semis. We will tell him when we meet him in the welcome party that we made sure to prove him right,” Rashid said.