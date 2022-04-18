Home / India News / African swine fever: 16 more pigs die in Mizoram
African swine fever: 16 more pigs die in Mizoram

Mizoram has already banned the import of pigs and pork products from other states after ASF cases broke out this year.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 03:59 PM IST
PTI |

At least 16 more pigs died of African Swine Fever in Mizoram with the toll due to the disease rising to 770 in the state in a little over two months, an official said.

At least 124 pigs have been culled to prevent the spread of the infection since February this year, he said.

“Besides, 205 pigs have died due to suspected African Swine Fever. At least 17 villages in Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei and Saitual districts have been affected due to the outbreak,” animal husbandry and veterinary department joint director Dr Lalhmingthanga said.

The state government is making efforts to prevent the spread of the pig disease as per the 'National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever, he said.

Mizoram has already banned the import of pigs and pork products from other states after ASF cases broke out this year.

Altogether 33,417 pigs had died due to the outbreak of ASF last year, causing monetary losses to the tune of 60.82 crore.

The infectious disease was reported for the first time in the state in March last year. 

