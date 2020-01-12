After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:37 IST

Prashant Kishor, the vice-president of the Janata Dal(United), thanked the Congress party over its opposition to the citizenship act and then went on to give an assurance to the people of Bihar over the newly-amended law.

Kishor, who has criticised his own party over its support to the citizenship act, had targeted the Congress in December last year and questioned the absence of Congress brass in the protests against CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Sunday, his tweet mentioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their attempts in opposing CAA.

“I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count,” Kishor tweeted on Sunday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been at the forefront of her party’s opposition against the contentious citizenship act amid the huge surge of a political stir all over the country.

She has been meeting the families of those injured, killed or arrested during the violent protests against CAA across Uttar Pradesh in December last year.

Prashant Kishor has led the opposition to the amended citizenship law and the proposed citizens’ register within his own party.

The support for the act in Parliament had led to a rift within the party with leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma speaking out publicly against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to support it.

Soon after, Nitish Kumar was the first NDA chief minister to come out against the NRC.

Kishor reiterated his stand on the law and NRC.

“Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा।(CAA-NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar),” he added.

Chief ministers of at least 11 states - Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala - have declared that they will not implement NRC.