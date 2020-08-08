e-paper
Home / India News / After AI Express crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Angels of Air India fly in to offer support

After AI Express crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Angels of Air India fly in to offer support

DGCA has said the aircraft’s Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), also known as the black box, has been recovered from the aircraft and that the plane’s floorboard is being cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 11:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Air India Express flight crashed on the Kozhikode airport runway on Friday evening.
As investigators combed through the site on Saturday where an Air India Express plane carrying 190 people on-board crashed in Kerala’s Kozhikode, a special team is also in the city doing its job quietly.

Air India Express said “Angels of Air India”, the special assistance team, were flown into Kozhikode from Mumbai to coordinate relief and counsel the passengers, who have been injured, and their family members. They will also look after the relatives of the dead passengers.

“The Go Teams and Angels of Air India have reached Calicut for being with the injured passengers as well as with the family members of the injured as well as dead passengers,” Air India Express said in a statement.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 100.

Air India Express also said that two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and their family members.

“The Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express, Chief of Operations as well as the Chief of Flight Safety of Air India have already reached Calicut,” the airline said.

One of those planes also carried investigating officers Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) from Delhi to Kozhikode.

“The Emergency Response Director is coordinating with all the agencies in Calicut, Mumbai as well as Delhi, Dubai for effective emergency response. The AAIB, DGCA & Flight Safety Departments have reached for investigating the accident,” Air India Express said.

DGCA has said the aircraft’s Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), also known as the black box, has been recovered from the aircraft and that the plane’s floorboard is being cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

The pilots of the Boeing 737, one of them a former ace Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, attempted two landings before the final one at the tabletop runway but aborted due to tailwind.

“According to weather radar, the approach was for runway 28 but as pilots found difficulties they went around twice and came from the opposite side on runway 10 and the plane crash-landed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport,” a senior investigator from DGCA told news agency ANI.

The Air India Express flight IX-1344 from Dubai to Calicut was operating under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad because of coronavirus pandemic.

There were 184 passengers on the plane, including 10 babies, the two pilots and four cabin crew members.

