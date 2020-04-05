After flip-flop on Section 144, Noida residents get some clarity

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:33 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Sunday said that they will decide on April 14, the last day of the lockdown, whether the imposition of section 144 in the district will be extended further.

Confusion prevailed over the extension of Section 144, when the police department on Sunday issued a press note saying the prohibitory orders will be extended from the previous date of April 5 to April 30 during which all guidelines of the lockdown will be followed.

However, senior officials denied having extended the restrictions beyond April 14.

“Section 144 is in place till April 14. We will then take a call whether to increase it further depending on the situation,” said Akhilesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police, law and order.

The commissionerate had for the first time imposed section 144 on February 15 which was to last till March 15 to cover for the festival and examination season. However, soon afterwards, it had to be extended till April 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The press note released by the Gautam Budh Nagar police stated: “The nationwide lockdown will go on till April 14. For protection from the virus and safety of the public, section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed till April 5 which is now being extended till April 30, 2020.”

The police notice was signed by Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, law and order.

In case the prohibitory orders are extended, all the regulations of the lockdown will continue for the extended time as well.

“Even once the lockdown ends, all political, cultural, religious or sports-related demonstrations or rallies or any other programmes will not be allowed. Necessary legal action will be taken against any person found in violation of these guidelines,” said the police notice.

However, the Noida police in the evening clarified in another press note that the extension is only till April 15.

Section 144 empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. It is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated but is not applicable to examinees, wedding processions, etc.

Ever since the lockdown started on March 24, Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered 513 FIRs against offenders under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC which is levied in violation of section 144 while 304 people have been apprehended for the same.