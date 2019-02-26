After IAF strike on terror camp, Army tweets poem on power and peace

Hours after the Indian Air Force strike on Jaish terror camp in Balakot deep inside the Line of Control on Tuesday, the Indian Army tweeted a few lines of a Hindi poem underlining the importance of being in the position of power.

The lines from the poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle. The poem says “if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas”.

Peace overtures, the poem says, are possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

In a 3.30 am strike on Tuesday, the IAF struck the biggest Jaish camp in Pakistan in a major “preemptive” action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country, a top official said.

Giving details of the “intelligence led operation” at a news conference here, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot,” Gokhale said.

“In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.” Junior Agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted about the strike. “Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it,” he said.

