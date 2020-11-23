After marathon op, Patripool rail over ridge girder launched In Kalyan

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:52 IST

The work of launching the main girder for the new Patripool Rail over bridge (ROB) was completed on Monday morning after the Central Railway (CR) facilitated a special mega block to finish the remaining 10 per cent of the work, officials said.

Even after the 14 hours long mega block imposed on November 21 and 22, the work of the girder launching could be completed up to 90 per cent only. However the special mega block by railway helped in completing the launch of the 76.67 meter long open web girder for the ROB located on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.

Technical glitches and an engine failure at Dadar station on Sunday morning had led to the delay and the launching of an 18-metre portion of the girder was pending.

“As the work on Sunday started late we could not finish the entire work. Due to the special mega block the remaining works were finished. The special block was allotted between 1.30 am to 3 am,” said an officer of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

“During the block provided we managed to finish the major works and even after the block the work continued till 6 am,” added the officer.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde who was at the spot overnight said,” Completing the launching of girder was very important and continuous efforts by the workers and engineers helped in finishing it. There were moments when we thought that the work will not finish. However, the dedicated approach helped completing it.”

The 104-year-old Patripool bridge was dismantled in November 2018 which badly affected the traffic movement in the city. Commuters have been demanding a new bridge as they had to face hour long traffic jams on the parallel existing bridge.