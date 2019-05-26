In Gujarat, PM Modi addresses first rally after poll sweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to a rousing welcome where he will be felicitated for his comprehensive and huge win in the Lok Sabha elections.

After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.

The prime minister is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and garnered almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country.

The BJP, repeating its 2014 feat, won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

PM Modi will meet his mother later in the evening to seek her blessings following the BJP’s stupendous victory in the parliamentary elections. He will be flying to his constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people.

Modi will take oath for his second term as Prime Minister at 7 pm on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed him as PM on Saturday.

First Published: May 26, 2019 19:17 IST