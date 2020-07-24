After Rajasthan HC order in Pilot vs Gehlot case, Congress calls meeting; assembly session expected soon

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:30 IST

Moments after the high court deferred its verdict in Rajasthan’s political crisis, chief minister Ashok Gehlot headed for a quick meeting with lawmakers sequestered in Jaipur’s Fairmont hotel. A Congress lawmaker told Hindustan Times that the party is going to hold its legislature party (CLP) meeting.

According to news agency ANI, Gehlot and his supporters will meet the Governor today.

It is expected that a session the state assembly will be convened soon. The final nod from Governor Kalraj Mishra is awaited to convene the session.

Gehlot had met the Governor on Thursday, after which he said that his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly.

“The assembly session will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united,” Gehlot had told reporters.

He hoped that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called “very soon”.

“Without them too, we have a complete majority and will go to the House on the basis of this majority, and we will prove it,” he said.

Gehlot met Mishra for about 20 minutes, which officials termed as a courtesy call. Congress leaders said the meeting was to apprise the Governor of the political developments in the state and discuss with him the possibility of holding the session.

The Governor notifies holding of the normal session 21 days prior to the first sitting and in emergency situation a session can be called within 24 hours for a specific agenda.

The business of the house is decided by Business Advisory Committee, which is headed by the Speaker, depending on the legislative work and issues put forth by the Opposition.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far not sought trust vote. Leader of the Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, had said the demand for trust vote would be made at an “appropriate” time as the matter was being heard in courts.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan high court on Friday ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs.

With this order, the court has barred Speaker CP Joshi from acting on the July 14 disqualification notices.