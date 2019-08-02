After SC order on Unnao case, all eyes on CBI

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:34 IST

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday scanned closed-circuit television camera footage at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli to study the movement of a truck that collided with the car in which the woman, who was allegedly raped by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Kuldeep Singh, was travelling on Sunday.

The woman was injured in the crash along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed when the speeding truck crashed into the car weeks after her family wrote to the Supreme Court saying they faced threats from the lawmaker.

The outrage over the crash prompted the Centre to hand over the probe in the case to the CBI.

The team, which visited Rae Bareli on Wednesday as well, also examined phone calls details of five people, including the truck’s owner and driver, Ashish Kumar and Devendra Kishore Pal, to look into their suspected links with Sengar.

Another CBI team visited the Lucknow hospital to meet the survivor’s family members.

A CBI official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agency scanned the footage to verify the version Kumar and Pal gave them about the movement of the truck.

Another official, who assisted the CBI, said call records of the five were handed over to the agency for its probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind the accident.

He said the initial probe revealed the driver and cleaner fled the spot after the truck collided with the survivor’s car.

He added the driver called his employer after reaching a dhaba around two kilometres from the accident site. Kumar used the cell phone of a dhaba employee, he said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 05:34 IST