After Srikanth's arrest, Tamil actor Krishna arrested in Chennai in drug case

The Chennai Police on Thursday arrested Tamil actor Krishna in connection with an alleged drug case. Krishna is the second actor to be arrested in drug case.(Wikimedia commons)

The arrest comes over a month after a large quantity of drugs was seized near the Nungambakkam railway station on May 22, according to news agency ANI.

Krishna is the second actor to be arrested in the case after another South Indian actor Srikanth was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Monday.

The Chennai City Police Narcotics Intelligence Division said it arrested two key individuals, Krishna and Kevin, in connection with a major drug trafficking case.

The authorities said that following the May 22 incident of a drug bust, a detailed investigation was conducted by the Narcotics Intelligence Unit, following which two accused were arrested earlier this month.

During the interrogation, the authorities also found out that the drugs were brought into Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mumbai, the police statement said.

Based on the intelligence, the police conducted a raid led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Visharani (IPS) on Thursday, June 26, and arrested a man identified as Jeshveer alias Kevin.

The probe has revealed that Kevin handled transactions through WhatsApp and other encrypted platforms, acted as a middleman, connecting buyers and sellers of narcotic substances.

The authorities said that Kevin provided drugs to college students and youths and also gave them loans. However, the accused allegedly used drug sales as a cover for illegal financial activities.

The investigation also revealed that Kevin collaborated with actor Krishna, the police said.

Actor Srikanth also in custody

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Monday in connection with a narcotics case.

Srikanth's arrest came after the detention of T Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing functionary, who was suspected of having supplied the banned substance to the actor. During his interrogation, the Chennai police gathered evidence suggesting Srikanth's alleged involvement in the drug network.

Srikanth was produced before a Magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody until July 7. He was then brought to the Nungambakkam Police Station and interrogated for more than nine hours. A blood sample was also collected and tested, with the results confirming the presence of the narcotic substance in his system.